Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Ready Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Ready Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 98.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ready Capital to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.6%.

Ready Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.33. 75,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,520. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

Ready Capital ( NYSE:RC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $249.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ready Capital will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dominique Mielle purchased 7,500 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, for a total transaction of $106,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,230.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert E. Nathan purchased 5,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $619,386.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 14.1% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 65.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,843 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 13.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 642,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 75,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 44,270 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 1,028.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ready Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Ready Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. It operates through the following segments: SBC Lending and Acquisitions, Small Business Lending, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The SBC Lending and Acquisitions segment is involved in the SBC loans across the full life-cycle of an SBC property including construction, bridge, stabilized, and agency loan origination channels through wholly-owned subsidiary, ReadyCap Commercial, LLC.

Featured Articles

