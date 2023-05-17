Reabold Resources (LON:RBD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.15

Reabold Resources Plc (LON:RBD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 511912424 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Reabold Resources Plc invests in upstream oil and gas projects. Its exploration licenses include PEDL 183 license area situated in the United Kingdom; Monroe Swell and West Brentwood license areas located in the United States; and Parta exploration license area situated in Romania. The company was formerly known as Adventis Group plc and changed its name to Reabold Resources Plc in December 2012.

