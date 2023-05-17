Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Holdings Raised by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 1,596,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,413,229. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 58.67%.

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.