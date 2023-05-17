Raydium Price Down 5% Over Last Week (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $38.55 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,312,849 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

