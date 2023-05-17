Radio Caca (RACA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.32 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 16th. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $51.98 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027430 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00009243 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000747 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Radio Caca

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 334,651,566,603 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

