Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the medical research company on Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

Quest Diagnostics has increased its dividend by an average of 7.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Quest Diagnostics has a payout ratio of 31.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to earn $9.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $120.40 and a 12-month high of $158.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.20.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 68,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 101.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

