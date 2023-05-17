Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Takes $7.96 Million Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 356,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,958,000. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 8.1% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 109,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 313.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 421,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 319,159 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 104,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 64,737 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 887.0% in the fourth quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 630,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 566,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 255,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFIC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,047 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.