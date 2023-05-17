Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $211,000.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 66,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,722. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.10. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.