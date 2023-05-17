Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.26. 787,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,252. The stock has a market cap of $99.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.