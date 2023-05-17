Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA DFSU traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.52. 5,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,342. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $27.94.
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
