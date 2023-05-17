Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up about 3.1% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 237.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 46,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVRE traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,133. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $36.47 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98.

About Avantis Real Estate ETF

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

