Qtum (QTUM) Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for $2.64 or 0.00009739 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $276.05 million and $29.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,825.93 or 0.06742093 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055417 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019505 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,659,317 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

