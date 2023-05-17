Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $611,000 Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EA. TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.41. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $142.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 26.48%.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $96,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $96,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,925.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,766 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

