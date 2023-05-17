Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 627.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,282,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,583,000 after acquiring an additional 8,869,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 278.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,416,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 512,820 shares in the company, valued at $14,523,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $1,493,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 60,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $1,714,407.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 512,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,523,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 150,648 shares of company stock worth $4,083,099 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.20.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

