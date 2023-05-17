Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in EQT by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in EQT by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in EQT by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 135,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in EQT by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on EQT. Stephens began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

About EQT



EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

