Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541,796 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 85.1% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,806,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after acquiring an additional 472,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,510 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at $61,171,625.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toast news, Director Mark J. Hawkins sold 52,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $1,105,950.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $26,522.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,425,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,171,625.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 391,265 shares of company stock worth $7,500,382. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.00. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 29.74% and a negative net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toast from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

