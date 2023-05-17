Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $524,000 Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,059,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after purchasing an additional 42,031 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $14,678,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SEAS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $55.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.88. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.98.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider James W. Forrester, Jr. sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $175,754.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at $385,113.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,980 shares of company stock worth $2,628,376. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. Its portfolio includes SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

