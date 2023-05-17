Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $671,000 in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Etsy by 888.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Etsy by 166.3% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $1,971,159.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,841,279.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,368 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,641 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Etsy Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $161.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.04.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $92.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $149.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.99.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of an online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

