Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $563,000 in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

MRVL stock opened at $41.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.21.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -126.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRVL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

