Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $382,000 in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth $971,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 240.4% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 34,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 24,136 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,745,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Match Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 51,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 125,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

MTCH stock opened at $31.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $87.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $787.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In other Match Group news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $293,429.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

