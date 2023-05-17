Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $362,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.56.

NYSE UNP opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.