Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $362,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Union Pacific Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE UNP opened at $196.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $242.35.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 57.75%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.
