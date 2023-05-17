Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bunge by 96.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BG. StockNews.com cut Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.22.

Shares of BG opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $118.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.13). Bunge had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

