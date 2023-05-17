Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,500 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 121.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 137.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Barclays upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $109.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.29. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $104,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,702 shares of company stock worth $1,478,405. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.