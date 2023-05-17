Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 29,200 CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,423,000 after buying an additional 918,910 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,577,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,110,000 after buying an additional 722,652 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 379.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,374,000 after buying an additional 7,478,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,108,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,570,000 after buying an additional 38,098 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,433,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,865,000 after buying an additional 2,754,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.28.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

