Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of TSE:AQN opened at C$11.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$11.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.68. The firm has a market cap of C$7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$8.70 and a twelve month high of C$18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.37.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$939.00 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 7.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.292 per share. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -131.82%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

