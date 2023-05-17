Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will earn ($1.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($4.30) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.74) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.09) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.39) EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.84. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $32.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,912,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,299,000 after buying an additional 1,003,575 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 5,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,721,000 after buying an additional 926,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,298,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,789,000 after buying an additional 100,371 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,336,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,258,000 after buying an additional 95,008 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,240,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,520,000 after acquiring an additional 53,599 shares in the last quarter.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

