Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. Cut by Analyst (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on Superior Plus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.11.

SPB opened at C$10.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.28 and a 12-month high of C$12.58.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently -124.14%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

