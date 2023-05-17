Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.
SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance
SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies
SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile
SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SQZ Biotechnologies (SQZ)
- How to Calculate Stock Growth
- 7 Best Retail Stocks to Invest in
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks to Renovate Your Portfolio
- Beam Global Shines Brightly in the EV Infrastructure Space
- Canoo Bottoms As Production Ramp Gets Closer
Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.