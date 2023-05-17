Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) Decreased by HC Wainwright

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a report issued on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). The consensus estimate for SQZ Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SQZ Biotechnologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

SQZ Biotechnologies Price Performance

SQZ Biotechnologies stock opened at $0.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07. SQZ Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SQZ Biotechnologies

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQZ. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 4.0% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,119,000 after buying an additional 87,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55,425 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 63,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the period. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

