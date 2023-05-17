Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Boosted by Analyst

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.71) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.38) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of Kura Oncology stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.56, a current ratio of 18.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $856.86 million, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib, which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia, KO-947, which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors, and KO-539, which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

