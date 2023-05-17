Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Reduced by Zacks Research

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Encompass Health in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now forecasts that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Encompass Health’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Down 1.1 %

EHC stock opened at $60.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day moving average is $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $66.54.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About Encompass Health



Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Further Reading

