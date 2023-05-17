Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Friday, May 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CPRX. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $12.51 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 119.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,268,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,902,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,115 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117,944 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,723,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,086 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,913.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,139,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $504,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 313,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,895.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $668,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,729. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

See Also

