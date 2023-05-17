Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million.
Village Farms International Trading Down 6.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Village Farms International Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.
Featured Articles
