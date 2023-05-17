Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Village Farms International, Inc. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Village Farms International’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $69.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.14 million.

Village Farms International Trading Down 6.8 %

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $7.25 to $4.15 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Village Farms International from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Village Farms International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.04.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $0.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Village Farms International has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFF. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $25,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Village Farms International in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 87.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.