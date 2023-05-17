Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TRDA)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Entrada Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Entrada Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.44) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Entrada Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ TRDA opened at $13.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $434.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.82. Entrada Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.02 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80.

In other Entrada Therapeutics news, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entrada Therapeutics news, CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,092 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $37,676.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,282.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Natarajan Sethuraman sold 3,961 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $71,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,053 shares of company stock valued at $165,835. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 927.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

