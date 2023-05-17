PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

PT XL Axiata Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTXKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0401 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from PT XL Axiata Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.000836.
PT XL Axiata Tbk Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PTXKY opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. PT XL Axiata Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $3.71.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PT XL Axiata Tbk from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
About PT XL Axiata Tbk
PT XL Axiata Tbk engages in the provision of telephony services. It offers the following products and services: cellular mobile network, internet services provider, closed fixed network services, internet telephony service for public interest license, internet interconnection services, and packet switched local fixed network license.
