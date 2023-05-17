PT Vale Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.

OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk engages in the exploration, mining, processing, storage and operations in all stages for nickel and associated ores, minerals, metals, and mineral products. It also focuses in logistics, energy, and steelmaking. The company was founded on July 25, 1968 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia.

