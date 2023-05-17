PT Vale Indonesia Tbk to Issue Dividend of $0.21 (OTCMKTS:PTNDY)

PT Vale Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTNDY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Price Performance
OTCMKTS PTNDY remained flat at $20.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20. PT Vale Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $16.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.
PT Vale Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
