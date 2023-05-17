PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Trading Up 1.4%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.10) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.10). Approximately 270,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 714,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.80 ($1.09).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 95 ($1.19) price objective on shares of PRS REIT in a report on Friday, April 14th.

PRS REIT Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £483.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.65, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 83.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 85.88.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,352.94%.

In related news, insider Jim Prower purchased 48,000 shares of PRS REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, for a total transaction of £36,480 ($45,697.11). Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

Featured Articles

