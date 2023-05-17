Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) CEO Purchases $628,000.00 in Stock

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) CEO John F. Barry acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 72,599,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,925,123.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ PSEC remained flat at $6.11 on Tuesday. 1,125,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,396. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.92 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.78%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is currently -144.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSEC. TheStreet raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 548.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 79,907 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $116,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $714,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 100.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 150,857 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

