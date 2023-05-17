ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Down to $3.20

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.20, but opened at $3.12. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 12,729,875 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.61.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the third quarter worth about $5,668,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the third quarter valued at $537,000. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 1,402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,180,000 after purchasing an additional 159,690 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

