ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $23.14

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.14, but opened at $24.00. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 895,891 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 55.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

Featured Articles

