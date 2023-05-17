ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Purchased by Vista Finance LLC

Vista Finance LLC raised its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,444 shares during the period. ProShares Short High Yield makes up approximately 11.5% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short High Yield during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SJB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.72. The stock had a trading volume of 63,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,142. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.