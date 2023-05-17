ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.39

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 717807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProFrac

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 300,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ProFrac by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ProFrac by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Featured Stories

