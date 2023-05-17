PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading Down 4.7%

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was down 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.64 and last traded at $31.72. Approximately 11,887 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 358,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 0.57.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 115.53% and a negative return on equity of 45.87%. The firm had revenue of $23.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $272,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,455. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $169,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,960,385.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196 over the last three months. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

