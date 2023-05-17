Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Down 0.4%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 18,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.
Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.57.
Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.
Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp
Princeton Bancorp Company Profile
Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Princeton Bancorp (BPRN)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Princeton Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Princeton Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.