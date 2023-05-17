Princeton Bancorp (NASDAQ:BPRN) Shares Down 0.4%

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Rating) shares were down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.09 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 18,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 10,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.19.

Princeton Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.04. The company has a market cap of $158.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.57.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Princeton Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

Institutional Trading of Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Princeton Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Princeton Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Princeton Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 74,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 14,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.53% of the company’s stock.

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It is a full-service financial institution that provides business and personal banking. It offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

