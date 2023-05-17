Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Posted by on May 17th, 2023

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 2.6 %

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,786. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.