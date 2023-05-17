Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

OTCMKTS PWCDF traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, reaching $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,786. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its 200-day moving average is $25.67.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

