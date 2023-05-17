PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.
PNM Resources Price Performance
PNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PNM Resources Company Profile
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
