PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday.

PNM Resources Price Performance

PNM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,856,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.43 and a twelve month high of $49.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.14 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

