PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) – Northland Capmk lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report issued on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.94 million.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a P/E ratio of 212.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.09. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $6.60.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in PLAYSTUDIOS during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total value of $113,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 25.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

