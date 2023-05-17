Pittards (LON:PTD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.38

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.38 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.46 ($0.08), with a volume of 9597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.88 ($0.09).

Pittards Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of £928,014.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pittards

In other Pittards news, insider Stephen Yapp purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($35,074.53). Insiders own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Pittards Company Profile

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

