Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PIAIF) Trading Up 2.6%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PIAIF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.40. 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

