Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,470 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Brookfield Renewable worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 176.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BEPC stock opened at $35.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $42.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.25.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

About Brookfield Renewable

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.