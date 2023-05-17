Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 55,459 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,459 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Clearway Energy worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,356,000 after buying an additional 299,086 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after buying an additional 204,217 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,595,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after buying an additional 106,426 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 8,994.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 94,259 shares during the period. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $2,939,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CWEN opened at $31.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.75 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $268.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.21 million. Clearway Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 48.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.382 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Clearway Energy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearway Energy

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global bought 71,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.15 per share, with a total value of $2,242,177.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 172,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,521.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

Further Reading

